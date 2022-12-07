Tongue firmly in cheek, Chris Sutton took Martin O'Neill to task. His gripe? That O'Neill was nicer to Sutton's Celtic strike partner Henrik Larsson during their time working together.

"Because he scored more goals than you!" O'Neill shot back in his Twitter Q&A.

"However, had you not come to Celtic when you did we may not have beaten Rangers [6-2] that glorious afternoon.

"You were a landscape-changer when you came to the club and had you not done so, we wouldn't have achieved the success we did."

O'Neill also raved about the ability of Lubomir Moravcik, who he managed for two years at Celtic.

"After two games it was apparent he was a special talent. A 27-year-old Moravcik may well have won the UEFA Cup for us in 2003."