Slovakia's Gregus linked with Rangers

Rangers and Stade Rennais are interested in Jan Gregus, the 31-year-old Slovakia midfielder who is out of contract with Major League Soccer club San Jose Earthquakes on 31 December. (La Gazzeta Express), external

Ryan Porteous is a January target for at least six English Championship clubs - with West Bromwich Albion, Watford, Norwich City, Stoke City, Sunderland and Millwall among the 23-year-old's admirers - and there is also strong foreign interest, but Rangers will not make a move for the Scotland centre-half as he enters the final six months of his contract with Hibernian. (Scottish Sun), external

Serie A club Salernitana have turned their attention towards other midfield options as they believe 27-year-old Finland international Glen Kamara will find a new lease of life under new Rangers manager Michael Beale after being out of favour under Giovanni van Bronckhorst. (Tutto Salernitina), external

Manchester United are preparing a raid on two Scottish youth prospects Jack Wyllie, the Rangers defender, and James Wilson, the Heart of Midlothian striker also wanted by the Ibrox club. (The National), external

Rangers are looking to tie down forward Robbie Ure to a new contract, with the 18-year-old's current deal ending this summer. (Football Insider), external

