'I never spoke to Ange,' says Tilio

Marco Tilio stresses he never spoke to fellow Australian Ange Postecoglou before joining Celtic, despite the club "keeping tabs" on him for years.

The 21-year-old joined the Scottish champions on a five-year deal from Melbourne City last week after admitting he has been aware of interest for a while, despite never speaking to the former Celtic boss.

"I never spoke to Ange but I've spoken to the club for a number of years now," the Australia international said.

"They had a plan for me and now with the new gaffer coming in, I spoke to him before I signed and he had a great plan for me and for the club. I just wanted to be a part of that."

The attacking-minded winger insists he has always let everyone else deal with the outside stuff" while he focussed on getting across controlling what he could on the park.

With his goal long being to get across to Europe, he added he spoke to former Celtic midfielder and international teammate, Aaron Mooy before making the switch to Glasgow.

"He couldn't speak highly enough about the club and the people here," Tilio said.

"It caught my attention and made me realise how much I wanted to join this great club.

"I like to excite the fans and I hope I can do that."