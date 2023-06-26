James Milner says he has joined Brighton to "add value" as Roberto de Zerbi's side prepare for the first European campaign in their history.

Albion's stellar 2022-23 season secured a place in the Europa League and De Zerbi moved swiftly to snap up 37-year-old Milner from Liverpool.

The former England utility man told Brighton's website he has plenty left to offer.

"Playing is Europe is something I feel I can help the group with," said Milner. "I am fortunate enough to have played in the Champions League and Europa League many times and I want to add that value.

"I think we're going to see some good things this coming season and I can't wait to be involved. I want to push as hard as I can to help the team on and off the field."

The Thursday-Sunday schedule of European football can be demanding and Milner explained just how taxing it is.

"The logistical side of it is crazy," he said. "It's a lot different as you have such little time to prepare for each game.

"You have periods where you are not really training and you're just recovering. You have to be ready to go and it's a real squad effort."