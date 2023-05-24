Rangers v Hearts: Pick of the stats

Rangers v Hearts head to head statsBBC Sport

  • Rangers’ Alfredo Morelos has scored 10 goals in his last 10 league appearances against Hearts, including nine in his last eight such starts against them.

  • Hearts are winless in eight away league games (D3 L5) since beating St Johnstone 3-2 in December. Indeed, the Edinburgh club are the only side without an away win in the Scottish Premiership in 2023.

  • Rangers have won each of their last seven home league games, last winning eight in a row in February 2022.

  • Hearts are without a top-flight win at Ibrox since March 2012 when they won 2-1 under Paulo Sergio, failing to win in 11 such trips since (D2 L9).

  • Rangers have won their last six league meetings with Hearts, and could beat them four times in a single league campaign for the first time since 2018-19 under Steven Gerrard.

Related Topics