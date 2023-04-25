Frank Lampard refused to be draw on Chelsea's links with Mauricio Pochettino despite the club being in advanced talks with the Argentine manager.

Lampard - in interim charge at Stamford Bridge - was asked at his news conference on Tuesday if he expects to remain in his position for Chelsea's final seven games.

"I wouldn't expect anything in football, but we have come in to a club with big difficulties, with not a lot of time," Lampard said.

"[There are] a lot of factors as to the four games I have been here. The team and club have been struggling for a while. We are here to help but things won't change in a short time."

Lampard said he would not get involved when asked about Pochettino, pointing to "speculation".

Chelsea have not won a game since 11 March - a run of seven matches in all competitions - and sit 11th in the Premier League table.

"I don’t have a mentality that there is nothing to play for," said Lampard.

"You won’t compete every season, it’s not a given, so it comes to personal pride, responsibility, wearing the shirt. We have seven games, four against the top four, three away from home. So the run in is really tough. So I am interested to see how the players react to that one."