Goodwin on job speculation, staying grounded & derby 'incentive'
Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin has been speaking to the media before his side's Premiership trip to face St Johnstone.
Here are the key lines:
Having been linked with jobs in England, Goodwin says he doesn't know where the speculation has come from and his full focus is on the here and now.
He aims to fulfil the objective he was brought in for, to keep United in the Premiership, and "hopefully in the summer there will be discussions to be had with the board here because I have thoroughly enjoyed it".
Despite their good recent form, Goodwin had "a really positive meeting" with the squad on Monday reminding them what the objective and principles are and urging them not to get carried away.
"The break has been good", giving him a chance to "mollycoddle" players who have been carrying knocks.
If he been offered their current position a few weeks ago when United were adrift at the bottom he would have "napped the hand off you".
On the St Johnstone game: "If we win we go above them and that is a huge incentive."
Team news - Glenn Middleton is back available, as is Jamie McGrath who picked up a knock last time out.