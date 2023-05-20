Analysis: Bournemouth 0-1 Man Utd

Jess Anderson, BBC Sport

It was not a vintage performance from Manchester United by any means, but Casemiro's stunning overhead kick in the ninth minute to secure victory over Bournemouth means the Red Devils are one step closer to securing a place in the top four.

With Liverpool trailing for much of their match against Aston Villa, United's win looked like it could be enough to secure Erik ten Hag's side their place in next season's Champions League.

But a late Roberto Firmino equaliser means United must now wait until Thursday at the earliest when they face Chelsea to ensure the return of Europe's top competition to Old Trafford after a season-long absence.

For a second week running United lacked urgency going forward, perhaps due to the fact they were missing top goal scorer Marcus Rashford through illness.

But United's away record has not made for pleasant reading this season - they have lost eight matches on the road, equalling their worst ever tally in a single campaign - so to get the victory over the line will be encouraging for Ten Hag.

The result also secured David de Gea the Premier League Golden Glove which, after coming under criticism this season, is an impressive achievement in itself.