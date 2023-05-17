Robert Sanchez has been left out of Thursday's squad against Newcastle by his own request, says boss Roberto de Zerbi.

Jason Steele became Albion's first-choice keeper in March.

Spain international Sanchez, 25, has been on the bench in recent weeks, but was not in the squad in the win over Arsenal - and will not be again on Thursday.

"With Robert, we spoke before the Arsenal game and we decided together the best solution was for him to stay at home," De Zerbi said.

The Italian clarified later: "He decided everything. Robert decided. At the moment it’s like this. Because he wanted this way, not me, not the club.

"Jason is crucial for us. We're playing with one player more. He has a big personality. He has big quality."