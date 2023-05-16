Nottingham Forest goalkeeper George Shelvey has signed a new deal at the club.

The 22-year-old has extended his deal by a year, with the east Midland's side also holding a further one-year extension option.

Shelvey has been part of the first team set-up this season - being named on the bench for the Reds' Premier League fixture against Tottenham Hotspur and the Carabao Cup semi-final against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Speaking to the club website, Shelvey said : "I'm absolutely delighted to sign this new deal with the club and would like to thank the support from the staff, players, my family and of course the fans.

"This next chapter is very exciting for me and everyone close to me and I can't wait to keep pushing forward.

"We have a massive few weeks coming up and our focus is on keeping this amazing club where it belongs and to push on again next season."