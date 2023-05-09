Former Celtic striker Scott McDonald says manager Ange Postecoglou is “here to stay” after leading the club to back-to-back titles.

McDonald believes his fellow Australian, who has been at Celtic for two years, “wants to leave more of a legacy” as he bids to complete the treble with victory over Inverness Caley Thistle in next month's Scottish Cup final.

“I don’t see him going anywhere,” McDonald told the BBC’s Scottish Football Podcast.

“He wants to crack it in the Champions League and Celtic can give him the greatest opportunity to do that and also to be successful and win more trophies.

“He’s still learning more about the European side of the game and wants to develop because he’s never had the chance to on that side before now, so to get a second crack at the Champions League will be a big reason why he wants to stay.

“In football, as we all know, all good things must come to an end at some point but it’s certainly not going to happen in the near future, I think he’s here to stay."

McDonald praised the turnaround Postecoglou has masterminded after taking charge when Celtic had finished 25 points behind Rangers in the failed bid for a 10th straight title.

“He’s stuck to his processes regardless of the outside noise during that difficult period for him where everyone had backed him to not be there by Christmas," he added.

“We only have to look at such upheaval in the background at Celtic as a football clubm where they were 24 months ago, with absolutely no leader at the helm.

“They had no chief scout any more, a lot of players left and there was a total rebuild. For him to come in at that time with the club in such a difficult position and with every signing that season able to hit the ground running, it’s a testament to his ability not just as a coach but as a man-manager.

“The most difficult thing as a coach is to get the players to buy into what you’re all about and what you believe in.

“You need results to do that, it took a little bit of time, but the players stuck with him and he stuck with them and they managed to come through that difficult period and they’ve never looked back.”

Listen to more from McDonald and Celtic's Greg Taylor here.