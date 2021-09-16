Dinamo Zagreb v West Ham: The key stats

Dinamo Zagreb and West Ham United have never faced previously in European competition. Zagreb have faced English opponents on 17 previous occasions in Europe (including qualifiers) and lost 11 of these games (won three, drawn three), though they beat Tottenham 3-0 in their most recent game against English opposition in last season’s Europa League.

West Ham haven’t competed in major European competition (excluding qualifiers) since the 2006-07 Uefa Cup (losing 4-0 on aggregate to Palermo in the first round) and haven’t won any of their last four such games, all in the Uefa Cup between 1999 and 2006, failing to score in all four.