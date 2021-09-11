Leicester v Man City - confirmed team news
- Published
New Leicester City signing Ademola Lookman starts on the bench.
Brendan Rodgers makes three changes from the side that started the win at Norwich on 28 August.
Ryan Bertrand makes his first league start since joining from Southampton in the summer and Jannik Vestergaard makes his first top-flight start for the club.
Leicester XI: Schmeichel, Castagne, Soyuncu, Vestergaard, Bertrand, Albrighton, Ndidi, Tielemans, Barnes, Vardy, Maddison.
Having seen his side win their past two Premier League games 5-0, it is little wonder Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola sticks with the same team.
£100m signing Jack Grealish makes his 100th Premier League appearance.
Kevin de Bruyne and Phil Foden, who have recovered from injuries, are among the substitutes.
Man City XI: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Laporte, Joao Cancelo, Bernardo Silva, Rodri, Gundogan, Gabriel Jesus, Torres, Grealish.