Leicester v Man City - confirmed team news

New Leicester City signing Ademola Lookman starts on the bench.

Brendan Rodgers makes three changes from the side that started the win at Norwich on 28 August.

Ryan Bertrand makes his first league start since joining from Southampton in the summer and Jannik Vestergaard makes his first top-flight start for the club.

Leicester XI: Schmeichel, Castagne, Soyuncu, Vestergaard, Bertrand, Albrighton, Ndidi, Tielemans, Barnes, Vardy, Maddison.