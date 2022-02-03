Dyche on Weghorst, transfer window and Hodgson's Hornets
- Published
Sean Dyche has been speaking to the media before Burnley’s game with Watford on Saturday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Dyche has selection decisions to make, especially up front with Ashley Barnes hoping to return and new signing Wout Weghorst available. Maxwell Cornet only returned from Afcon yesterday, so is being monitored while Matej Vydra is still out after his hernia operation and Johann Berg Gudmundsson has appendicitis.
Weghorst has a “good chance” of making the starting line-up after fitting in well at Turf Moor. “His goal record suggests that he can score,” said Dyche. “He’s technically good as well as his sheer physicality and size, and he offers us something different.”
On the difficulty of shopping for new players in January: “It’s a really tough window so to get one important deal in is productive. There was a lot of work done, but deals are very difficult unless you have so much money you just have things happen.”
This is the first of a number of games in hand on their rivals: “Of course we want to win the game as it gives us a more favourable look in the table. Fixtures are being dropped back in slowly. There's a few injuries and complications with Covid and we still aren't out the woods with that.”
On new Watford boss Roy Hodgson: “Roy is someone who I respect. I think he will try and bring a shape to the side and try to be hard to beat.”