Southampton v Brentford: Team news

Southampton have Che Adams available again following a positive Covid test, with Mohammed Salisu back after a ban.

However, they are still without Moussa Djenepo, Tino Livramento, Alex McCarthy, Thierry Small, Yan Valery and Kyle Walker-Peters.

Brentford welcome back Sergi Canos and Mathias Jensen from injury.

Josh Dasilva, Tariqe Fosu, Charlie Goode, Rico Henry, Mathias Jorgensen and David Raya remain out, while Frank Onyeka is at the Africa Cup of Nations.

