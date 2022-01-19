Newcastle hope to have two new signings secured before Saturday's game at Leeds - but Daily Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards can only reveal the identity of one.

Sevilla centre-back Diego Carlos has been strongly linked with the Magpies throughout January and boss Eddie Howe intends to have him place for the trip Elland Road.

"Carlos has handed in a transfer request and that deal is fairly advanced," Edwards told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast. "Newcastle are increasingly confident of it going through.

"But no-one will tell me who the other player is! When it's this closely-guarded, it's usually because it's somebody a lot of clubs are interested in.

"I think it'll be someone exciting - probably a midfielder - but that's all I know."

Who would you like Newcastle's new signing to be? Get involved here

Hear more from Edwards on the Premier League transfer business on BBC Sounds