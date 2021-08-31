Spurs agree fee for Barcelona defender Royal

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Tottenham have agreed a €30m (£25.75m) fee with Barcelona for Brazilian defender Emerson Royal.

The 22-year-old has spent the last two seasons on loan at Real Betis.

It is anticipated Emerson will battle for the right-back slot with Japhet Tanganga and Matt Doherty.

Providing the deal goes through as anticipated, it raises a question mark over the future of Serge Aurier, who is known to be surplus to requirements at Tottenham.

