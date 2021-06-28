Manchester United have offered Jesse Lingard a new three-year deal as the England midfielder, 28, attracts interest from West Ham. (Mirror), external

Meanwhile, Jadon Sancho is expected to join United in a £77m deal, with Borussia Dortmund targeting PSV Eindhoven's forward Noni Madueke, 19, as a replacement. (Ruhr Nachrichten, in German), external

The Reds are meeting with the agents of Rennes' 18-year-old French midfielder Eduardo Camavinga next week to thrash out a deal. (RMC, via Mirror), external

But United have had an informal offer for Sevilla and France centre-back Jules Kounde, 22, rejected by the La Liga side. (Express), external

