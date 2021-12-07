Everton 2-1 Arsenal: The pick of the stats
Everton have won three consecutive league matches against Arsenal for the first time since April 1986.
Arsenal have scored 112 Premier League goals against Everton, the joint-most any side has scored against another in Premier League history (level with Manchester United vs Newcastle). The Gunners’ 332 top-flight goals against Everton is the most one side has scored against another in top-flight history since the Football League was formed in 1888.
The Toffees have won 10 points from losing positions in the Premier League this season, more than any other side in 2021-22.