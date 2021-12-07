BBC Sport

Everton 2-1 Arsenal: The pick of the stats

  • Everton have won three consecutive league matches against Arsenal for the first time since April 1986.

  • Arsenal have scored 112 Premier League goals against Everton, the joint-most any side has scored against another in Premier League history (level with Manchester United vs Newcastle). The Gunners’ 332 top-flight goals against Everton is the most one side has scored against another in top-flight history since the Football League was formed in 1888.

  • The Toffees have won 10 points from losing positions in the Premier League this season, more than any other side in 2021-22.