Man Utd v Arsenal: confirmed team news

Manchester United make three changes from the side that drew 1-1 at Chelsea. One of them sees Cristiano Ronaldo return in an attacking move that sees Nemanja Matic drop out of the matchday squad.

Harry Maguire is available again to return after suspension and takes the place of Eric Bailly in the centre of defence. Aaron Wan-Bissaka is absent, so Diogo Dalot starts at right-back.

Man Utd: de Gea, Dalot, Lindelof, Maguire, Alex Telles, McTominay, Fred, Sancho, Bruno Fernandes, Rashford, Ronaldo.

Subs: Bailly, Jones, Mata, Martial, Greenwood, Lingard, Diallo, Henderson, van de Beek.