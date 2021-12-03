Villa need to replicate second half against City

Rob Gurney, BBC Radio WM

Steven Gerrard continues to impress early on in his Villa reign; particularly the way he turned things around against Manchester City in the second half on Wednesday.

Having paid City “too much respect” in the first half, Villa got in amongst them after half-time, scored an early goal, and you could certainly make a case for them deserving a point in the end – Carney Chukwuemeka spurning their best chance of an equaliser, but credit Ederson too for the save.

The reception the fans gave the players at the end spoke volumes. They’d left everything out on the pitch, and the supporters recognised that.

Leicester’s up-and-down season so far would seem to present a feasible opportunity for Gerrard to record his third win in four – their inability to keep a Premier League clean sheet since the opening game of the season will be of overriding concern to Brendan Rodgers.

Luckless Leon Bailey will have another enforced spell on the sidelines, but that could mean opportunity knocks again for Gerrard’s former England team-mate Ashley Young.

The 36-year-old has been a “standard-setter”, according to Gerrard, since he arrived at the club a few short weeks ago, although the one player for me who has really blossomed is Marvelous Nakamba.

The Zimbabwean has embraced Gerrard’s arrival by turning in some all-action performances; the standing ovation he got when substituted near the end of the City game was richly deserved.

If, collectively, the players can reach the levels they did in that second 45 minutes on Wednesday, they should have enough to see off Leicester.