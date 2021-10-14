Newcastle's new Saudi owners plan to look to Germany in an attempt to mirror the success of Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel in England. Chelsea's Germany striker Timo Werner, 25, is a top target, along with Bayern Munich and Germany centre-back Niklas Sule, 26, Barcelona's Brazilian midfield flop Philippe Coutinho, 29, and a German manager such as ex-Dortmund boss Lucien Favre. (Bild - in German, external)

The Magpies have contacted the representatives of Leicester City's French centre-back Wesley Fofana about the possibility of making a move for the 20-year-old in January. (RMC Sport - in French), external

Juventus' France midfielder Adrien Rabiot has also been linked with Newcastle, with the Serie A club open to selling the 26-year-old in January to help fund potential bids for Monaco's France midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni or Manchester United's Dutch midfielder Donny van de Beek, 24. (Calciomercato - in Italian), external

Luis Campos, former sports advisor at Monaco and Lille, is one of a number of names Newcastle are considering for the role of the club's sporting director. (Sky Sports), external

Meanwhile, Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers is Newcastle's top target if the club's new owners decide to sack boss Steve Bruce. (Sky Italy via Mirror), external

Foxes boss Rodgers, however, is said to be "totally committed" to the East Midlands club. (Telegraph), external

