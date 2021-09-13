Ellie Thomason, BBC Sport

There was plenty of hype surrounding Romelu Lukaku before his second Stamford Bridge debut.

After scoring on his return for Chelsea against Arsenal before the international break, Blues fans were excited to see their £97.5m summer signing back in action in south west London.

And they weren't disappointed.

Just 15 minutes into his first home appearance since rejoining the club, Lukaku cut inside Villa's Axel Tuanzebe and put the ball past Jed Steer - calm as you like.

He has scored more than 260 goals throughout his career, but his celebration after this one showed how much it meant.

Lukaku is usually fairly calm when he celebrates, but this time he peeled away from his team-mates kissing the badge on his chest, before diving to the ground in front of the Chelsea faithful. Something he said he won't be doing again, external after his knee slide turned into more of a faceplant.

With Tottenham and Manchester City next up in the Premier League, Blues fans will be eager to see if Lukaku can get amongst the goals against the teams they expect to be joining in the title race come May.