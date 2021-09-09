Liverpool feels like home - Klopp

Almost six years after being appointed as Liverpool’s manager, Jurgen Klopp says the club and the city feel like "home".

The German coach was announced as the successor to Brendan Rodgers in October 2015, and he has gone on to win the Champions League and Premier League with the Reds.

“What I wanted to do was to help bring the power of this club back on the pitch again – that was something that didn’t happen too often, or not often enough, before,” Klopp told Merseyside Sport.

“We created an atmosphere between us and the crowd which is exceptional, which is very important.

“We are settled here 100%, I am here with my wife and dog, my sons are here very often – we love it here.”

The 54-year-old admits adversity in his own career helped him to build his Liverpool side up again after previously missing out on both the Premier League title and the Champions League.

“I just learned that there is always a next chance so lets go for it,” he said.

“I said it after the European final [v Real Madrid in 2018] that this was not our last final so we will go out and we will be stronger.”

