'West Ham haven’t got a big enough squad'

Former West Ham centre-back James Collins says the club has gone from strength to strength in recent years - but their squad size isn't big enough to challenge for trophies.

The Hammers return to FA Cup action on Saturday when they take on Kidderminster Harriers - the lowest-ranked side left in the competition.

While this is a decent opportunity for the Hammers to progress in the competition, Collins believes not signing anyone in January could cost them.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily, he said: "The owners or David Moyes won’t thank me for saying this but they haven’t got a big enough squad.

"They would love to go on and win the FA Cup but you look against Leeds last time out in the FA Cup, we talk about making changes but West Ham probably physically couldn’t make changes because they haven’t got the squad size.

"To go on and win the FA Cup would be huge for the football club, but not signing anyone in the window just gone is going to have a major effect on West Ham’s season.

"Their starting XI is really strong and as strong as I’ve ever known it at West Ham, but you start looking down the bench and there are a lot of young lads there, which is not a bad thing. They are renowned for developing younger players and give them a chance.

"But if they really want to kick on and win a cup or win the FA Cup or push on in the Europa League, with playing for West Ham for so long and becoming a fan, I was a little bit disappointed they didn’t add numbers to get through these amount of games."

