Transfer news: Magpies bid for Ruiz turned down

Newcastle United had a £40m bid for Napoli's 25-year-old Spain midfielder Fabian Ruiz turned down, but the Magpies are expected to renew their interest in the summer. Arsenal are said to have also shown interest. (Corriere dello Sport - in Italian), external

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe will also go back in for Sven Botman, 22, in the summer after missing out on Lille's £35m Dutch defender. (Mirror), external

Meanwhile, defender Jamal Lewis, 24, is said to have rejected potential deadline-day moves to Stoke and Birmingham City - and is now set to be left out of the Magpies' revised 25-man Premier League squad to make way for their January additions. (Football Insider), external

