It turns out Premier League managers can be a bit useless with technology too.

While Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel isolates at home in London, his assistant Zsolt Low is leading the team as they prepare to start their Club World Cup campaign in Abu Dhabi.

Zsolt has found communicating virtually with Tuchel particularly challenging.

He said: "Phone calls and messages aren't Thomas' strongest part, but he needs to be prepared and ready and be with us on the phone. He's been absolutely perfect in the last days.

"He'll support us as best he can and give us every day preparation for meetings. In the next days, there'll be the possibility to talk to the team."

When asked if Tuchel is expected to join the squad any time soon, Zsolt said: "He'll follow the government rules, get tested every day - and we hope the next will be negative so he can travel as fast as possible.

"But we have texts, phone calls, video calls to give him the feeling he's with us. We need his absolute support. Twenty-four hours a day, he is there".