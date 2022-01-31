Jordan Chamberlain, Editor of Empire of the Kop, external

Liverpool fans were pretty much resigned to another bland transfer window, until the quick-fire signing of Luis Diaz from Porto.

Naturally, supporters have spent hours watching YouTube compilations of the 25-year-old Colombian and decided unequivocally that Diaz is the second coming!

Diaz adds depth to an already world-class frontline. Like Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, Jurgen Klopp can now rotate his forwards without facing a severe drop-off in quality and this will hold the Reds in good stead as we compete for four trophies in the second half of the season.

The reality is when Liverpool spend big under Klopp - and at £37m plus add-ons, Diaz counts as big - we rarely miss. Virgil van Dijk, Alisson, Fabinho, Diogo Jota, Mo Salah, Sadio Mane...

In fact, the only expensive transfer under Klopp who could be deemed a failure is Naby Keita - and that's, firstly, debatable and, secondly, largely as a result of his injuries.

The Diaz transfer is a big boost and he could make his debut next time out in the FA Cup, by which point, we may well have added Fulham's Fabio Carvalho as well.

Follow all today's transfer moves and news in our live page