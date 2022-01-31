The clock is ticking away on the January transfer window, so what have you made of Ralf Rangnick's ins and outs at Manchester United so far? And what does the United boss still need to do?

Here are some of your comments:

Neil: New centre-back who’s a tough no nonsense player. A strong deep midfielder who can help United hang on to leads. A great passing central midfielder to replace Pogba. An out and out striker who’s proven and full of energy. Make McTominay Captain.

Matthew: Let Pogba go, we won't get the money but he is so inconsistent. Let Van de Beek go and Lingard. Maguire needs improvement. Need a midfielder - Rice or Phillips or Raphinha and another attacker.

Philip: I hope the business being done in January is to clear the way for signings this summer. We are losing quite a few players it seems whilst we are struggling to make the top four this season. It seems there is going to be a big shake-up. I hope Ralf Rangnick knows what he is doing.

Let us know what you want to see from United before the transfer window shuts