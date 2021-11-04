Leicester 1-1 Spartak Moscow: Rodgers reaction

Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers: "Performance wise, we played well in the game, did not concede so much but the goal we conceded was really poor from our perspective - we did not track runs into the box and that is something we have seen before.

"Overall the players played well, created lots of chances and we missed the penalty. We never had the killer instinct in the box to take the opportunities.

"It is not easy when there are 11 players sat in, we worked the ball into good areas but just could not find the final ball."