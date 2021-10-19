Aston Villa v Wolves: In pictures

Aston Villa v Wolves: In picturesImage source, Getty ImagesImage caption, Wolves looked down and out when they found themselves 2-0 down against Aston Villa in the West Midlands derby - but an 80th-minute goal from Romain Saiss kept hopes alivePublished19 minutes agoImage source, Getty ImagesImage caption, After a goalmouth scramble, Conor Coady then bundled in an equaliser with just five minutes of normal time remainingImage source, Getty ImagesImage caption, And Ruben Neves sparked jubilant scenes in the away end when his free-kick took a deflection on its way past Emiliano Martinez and into the Villa netImage source, Getty ImagesImage caption, An extraordinary comeback for Bruno Lage and his Wolves side gives them three points and moves them up to eighth in the Premier League table