Jones on Toon future, injuries and new owners
- Published
Matthew Raisbeck, BBC Radio Newcastle
Newcastle interim boss Graeme Jones has been speaking to the media before the Magpies' game at home to Chelsea on Saturday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Jones says he doesn’t know if he will be in charge beyond tomorrow’s home match against Chelsea;
He says he will have more talks with the new owners after the game and “they will let me know what the plan is going forward. I'm ready for everything”;
Jones added he’s trying to make the club “as united as it can be for the next manager” – and the “new guy needs to walk into a really healthy club, with 52,000 people and 20 players and staff pulling in the same direction”;
Goalkeeper Martin Dubravka is available for the first time this season after recovering from a foot injury;
Paul Dummett is still out with a calf injury, and Jones says the defender won’t be fit until after the November international break.