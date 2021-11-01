'To dare is to do, so let’s go for Hayes'

With Tottenham sacking Nuno Espirito Santo after just four months in charge, we are asking for your thoughts on who should be the next Spurs manager.

Here are some of your views:

Micha: To dare is to do, so let’s go for Emma Hayes. Proven winning coach, Spurs fan and we make history which will generate global positivity for Spurs.

Marc: Lampard to Spurs? It's a rebuilding job and could be a good move for both parties. I'm sure Uncle ‘Arry will put in a good word too.

Odera Ferd: Getting Poch back is a long shot, so how about Thomas Frank? Seems to have similar charisma and personal touch with players that Pochettino had which contributed to the team spirit. Brentford makes a good watch too.

