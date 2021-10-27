Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, 28, ignored manger Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after being sent off in the 5-0 defeat by Liverpool on Sunday and the Frenchman has stalled contract negotiations over a new deal with the club. (Sun), external

Solskjaer has three games to save his job. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

United have drawn up a four-man shortlist to replace under-fire manager Solskjaer, including Zinedine Zidane, Antonio Conte, Leicester's Brendan Rodgers and Ajax boss Erik ten Hag. (Sun), external

But Paris St-Germain's Argentine boss Mauricio Pochettino, 49, remains Manchester United's number one choice to replace Solskjaer. (Star), external

Meanwhile, football agent Mino Raiola has been rejected by United midfielder Donny van de Beek after he approached the 24-year-old Dutch midfielder to be his new representative. (Mike Verweij, via Express), external

