Man City v Arsenal: Last time out

Manchester City host Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday - but what happened when the two teams last met in the top flight?

In February, City extended their winning run to 18 games with a narrow 1-0 victory against the Gunners.

The only goal of the contest arrived inside the opening two minutes, as Raheem Sterling somehow managed to outjump Rob Holding to head in Riyad Mahrez's cross.

After the game, City boss Pep Guardiola said he was surprised by his side's imperious run of form "when everyone is suffering in this world".

The victory left them 10 points clear at the top with 13 games left, while Arsenal were down in 10th.