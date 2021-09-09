Chelsea v Aston Villa: Last time out

Chelsea host Aston Villa in the Premier League this weekend - but what happened when the two teams last met in the top flight?

On 23 May - the final day of last season - Villa beat Thomas Tuchel's Blues side 2-1 at Villa Park.

Villa's Bertrand Traore opened the scoring against his former club, with Anwar el Ghazi doubling the lead from the penalty spot.

A goal from Ben Chilwell wasn't enough to pull things round for Chelsea - and salt was rubbed into the wounds when Cesar Azpilicueta received a straight red card for an 89th-minute foul on Jack Grealish.

Villa took four points against Chelsea last season, which was more than they had from their previous 11 league meetings (one win, 10 defeats).