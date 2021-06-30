Patrick Vieira is expected to be confirmed as Crystal Palace's new manager at some point today.

He left Nice last December but has a decent reputation from his time at the French club and, before that, New York City in Major League Soccer.

In one sense, he has a tough job given the number of out of contract players - including Gary Cahill and Andros Townsend - Palace had.

But Vieira is looking at the situation in a more positive manner and feels he is almost working with a blank sheet of paper.