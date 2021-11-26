Man City v West Ham: What does the form show?
Manchester City have kept a clean sheet in six of their past seven Premier League home games, the exception being a 2-0 defeat by Crystal Palace.
The defeat at Wolves last time out ended West Ham's four-game winning run in the Premier League. They’ve only lost consecutive league games twice since the start of last season - in September 2020 and April 2021.
City have recorded the most open play crosses of any team in the top flight this season (206).
The Hammers are averaging 5.1 shots on target per game in the Premier League this season, their highest in a league campaign since 2000-01 (5.3).