Wolves v Everton: Head-to-head stats
Wolves have won just one of their last six home Premier League games against Everton (three draws, two defeats) - a 3-0 victory in July 2020.
Everton won home and away against Wolves last season and are looking to secure three consecutive league victories against them for the first time since a run of eight between 1964 and 1970.
Wolves have won just one of their 10 Premier League home games played on Mondays (three draws, six losses), beating Crystal Palace 2-0 in July 2020.