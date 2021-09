🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Connor Roberts and Wayne Hennessey are called up for Wales' upcoming internationals 🌎 https://t.co/PXpn2ctF4i — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) September 28, 2021

End of twitter post

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.