Transfer window: West Ham need support up front and at the back

Geo Mackie of Hammers Chat, external

The transfer window is like the build-up to Christmas as a child - you make an early wishlist, it changes during the month, but in the final few days it's locked in and you hope Santa has done some good business.

You want a nice surprise but fear the inevitable disappointment.

West Ham NEED a striker. I argued this week our season hinges on it and, unlike Christmas, there's no mind-changing here.

I don’t believe the link to Armando Broja but he would be first choice. He suits our style of play and there is enough evidence already he is a good Premier League forward - one who could become elite. Alexander Isak has always been my dream signing, and while it is unrealistic, he wasn't a year or two ago - and in 2024 we will probably say Broja is unrealistic.

A centre-back is also required and ideally one better in possession than we have currently. We have had to play differently this season as more sides fear us, making last season’s successful counter-attacking game less common. Our opponents are discovering if they press Diop and Dawson they'll cause us trouble, so links to the likes of Duje Caleta-Car are welcome.

And because every child likes to add extra at Christmas, I would love Aaron Hickey. We had to rush Cresswell back and the addition of Hickey would give us real competition at left-back. It would also allow Moyes to play three at the back, as he likes to drop Cresswell into the back three to have someone to travel with the ball. Hickey as wing-back would give us this flexibility.

