Your Watford gossip round-up

We're already five days into the January transfer window, so here's a brief round-up of the best Watford transfer gossip to drop so far:

Watford and Belgian club Cercle Brugge are battling it out for the signature of Derby defender Lee Buchanan - but the Rams' determination to hang on to players in a Championship relegation battle means the 20-year-old may instead leave on a free in the summer when he is out of contract (The 72) , external.

The Hornets could bring in veteran Croatia centre-back Domagoj Vida, 32, from Turkish top-flight side Besiktas, among a string of defensive targets, in a bid to help plug their leaky back-line (Evening Standard) , external.

Boss Claudio Ranieri has also reportedly enquired about the availability of Aston Villa centre-back Kortney Hause, 26, who has been third choice behind Tyrone Mings and Ezri Konsa at Villa Park this season (Football Insider), external.

