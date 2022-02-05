Tottenham v Brighton - Confirmed team news

It’s five changes for Tottenham from the side that lost 2-0 to Chelsea 13 days ago.

Emerson Royal, Cristian Romero, Ben Davies, Sergio Reguilon and Lucas Moura all come in.

January signings Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski are both on the bench.

Tottenham XI: Lloris, Royal, Romero, Sanchez, Davies, Reguilon, Winks, Hojberg, Lucas, Son, Kane.

Brighton captain Lewis Dunk starts for the first time since December 1 after recovering from a knee injury. He is one of five changes from the team that drew 1-1 with Leicester last time out on January 23.

Tariq Lamptey, Yves Bissouma, Adam Lallana and Solly March are also all given starts after missing out.

Brighton XI: Sanchez, Lamptey, Cucurella, Webster, Dunk, Bissouma, Maupay, Gross, Lallana, Moder, March.