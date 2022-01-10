Burnley were without boss Sean Dyche and a number of first-team players against Huddersfield because of Covid-19, but were still able to field a strong side featuring the likes of Jay Rodriguez, Chris Wood, James Tarkowski and Ben Mee.

The Terriers, who made seven changes to the team that held in-form Blackburn Rovers to a goalless draw in their last Championship game, made the livelier start at Turf Moor and finished on a high, completing their 2-1 turnaround three minutes from time to progress to the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Burnley assistant manager Ian Woan: "It's bitterly disappointing. The game is petering out, it's a sloppy mistake and indicative of the season so far when we get punished and it's 1-1.

"I think the team we put out was as strong as we could go. We worked hard on set-plays this week and knew what they had, but we were down a marker [for the winning goal] and the cross was on the money. It was one we should have dealt with.

"We're super-stretched - we have six players off with Covid. We're very limited but we have to keep believing in what we do."