Former West Ham defender James Collins says Nottingham Forest's 1-0 victory over Arsenal in the FA Cup was "exactly what you expect" from the Gunners.

Mikel Arteta's side moved into the top four with a five-match winning streak during December and defeat at the City Ground was only their second loss in the FA Cup third round since 1996 - both times at Forest.

But Collins says Arsenal's inconsistency was always likely to trouble them against the in-form Championship side.

"I expect it from this Arsenal squad, away from home, late on a Sunday," he told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"The Forest players would have sized them up in the tunnel before the game and 100% felt they could beat them.

"You never know which Arsenal team is likely to turn up."

Fellow ex-Hammer Nigel Reo-Coker agreed, saying: "If you've got the right team and players that can compete, you can beat Arsenal. They've always had a soft underbelly and you know you can upset them."

Listen to full analysis of Arsenal's defeat from 7'44 on BBC Sounds