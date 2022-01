Manchester City could pursue Croatia captain Luka Modric, who is unhappy with the contract renewal offered by Real Madrid. The 36-year-old's deal at the Spanish club runs out at the end of the season. (El Nacional, via Mail), external

AC Milan are considering a move for City defender Nathan Ake after the club lost centre-back Simon Kjaer for the rest of the season with a knee injury. (Sun), external

Want more transfer news? Read Tuesday's full gossip column