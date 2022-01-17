Saints have no answer to Wolves' steel

Mantej Mann, BBC Sport

Only Manchester City have conceded fewer league goals than Wolves this season, but visitors Southampton came into the game having scored four in their recent win over Brentford.

Bruno Lage handed a debut to Toti Gomes and the centre-back looked as assured as if he had been playing all season.

Saints' lacked a cutting edge at Molineux but Mohammed Salisu's header forced Jose Sa into an impressive point blank save.

At the other end, Jan Bednarek brought down Rayan Ait-Nouri in the box to hand Wolves a penalty.

Raul Jimenez converted the spot kick and the hosts were up and running before Conor Coady headed in after the break.

Lage's men were denied a ninth Premier League clean sheet of the season after a James Ward-Prowse special, but the Saints comeback was short lived as substitute Adama Traore netted his first goal of the campaign.