'A sign of Villa's determination to back Gerrard'

Phil McNulty, BBC chief football writer

Barcelona were desperate to move Philippe Coutinho on after agreeing a deal to sign Ferran Torres from Manchester City for £55m.

Coutinho also wanted a fresh start elsewhere and his links with Villa manager Steven Gerrard, who played alongside him at Liverpool and has remained a huge admirer even through his struggles at Barcelona, have seen off a host of Premier League clubs investigating the possibility of securing a deal.

It is a sign of Villa's ambition and determination to back Gerrard that they have been prepared to push hard to sign a player the manager believes could be a real game-changer in the second half of the season.

Villa will be paying less than half of Coutinho's current wages at Barcelona, and the deal is also understood to be cheaper than the one they struck to take Ross Barkley on loan from Chelsea last season.

Coutinho has languished in the shadows at Barcelona, although he did win the Champions League in 2020 while on loan at Bayern Munich.

He was a key figure alongside Gerrard when Liverpool almost won the Premier League eight years ago, and the idea of being reunited with his former captain held huge appeal for a player desperate to reignite his career.