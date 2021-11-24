Changes expected but Anfield excitement should continue

Mike Hughes, BBC Radio Merseyside

Maximum points from their first four matches in the group stages of the Champions League is no mean achievement by Liverpool. Especially given that all their opponents have rich pedigrees in the competition.

Jurgen Klopp’s team have long since been guaranteed a place in the knockout stages and he’ll now have the capacity to rest key players if required. But he’ll be mindful of maintaining the momentum that the Premier League victory against Arsenal provided.

Some of their recent performances have lacked that bit of spark and invention that brings Liverpool alive at the top end of the pitch, but it returned and to great effect against the Gunners.

The baseless misconception that Trent Alexander-Arnold isn’t a top class right-back was highlighted once again at Anfield at the weekend. Such is his importance to the Reds' title bid that there’s a chance that he could be rested against Porto on Wednesday night and more changes are likely.

Porto are currently a remote second to Liverpool in the Group B standings, and with Atletico Madrid at home to AC Milan in the other tie on Wednesday, the Portugese club may decide on a more adventurous outlook. Though you can make a valid case for adopting that sort of tactical stance, they could live to regret it.

When Liverpool click into gear and find their rhythm, particularly at home, there are few teams on the planet that summon up the necessary resistance to keep them at bay.

Their hunger and desire to keep the winning habit should ensure another night of European excitement for a packed house at Anfield.