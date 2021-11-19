Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips has admitted he was hoping to open his England account in the 10-0 victory against San Marino on Monday, but says he'll have to settle for the World Cup instead.

"Going into the game I thought if there was ever going to be a chance of me scoring a goal for England it's going to be tonight. To be honest I didn't even have one shot," he told BBC Radio Leeds.

Phillips, 25, who played the first 45 minutes of the match in which six of his team-mates scored, added: "To be fair I didn't know I was coming off at half-time. I was hoping that once they got tired and the spaces opened up I could maybe nick one at the end. It wasn't to be, so I'll have to score it in the World Cup now."

Phillips will face England captain Harry Kane at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday where he is looking forward to facing the in-form Spurs striker.

"He's very tough to play against. He's quite a big lad and is very strong. You want him to be lacking in some sort of way but to be honest I don't think he is. I think I've got the job of marking him so that may be fun."

